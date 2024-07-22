Dolmio Bolognese Low Fat Pasta Sauce 450g

Low fat tomato sauce.

Dolmio sauce is the No1 Italian pasta sauce in the UK!* This Bolognese pasta sauce is a low fat version of the great Italian favourite - it's virtually fat free. It's made from a careful balance of ripe tomatoes, basilico fresco and a pinch of herbs and spices. This sauce contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and helps you create a delicious, wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Follow your dreams not recipes! Why not try adding your favourite veg, or even chilli to spice things up? We call it spag bol over here! *Dolmio is the Nation’s favourite Italian Wet Cooking Sauce - based on Nielsen RMS sales data for the 12month period ending 05.04.2023 (Copyright © 2023, Nielsen).

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Made with 95% Vegetables One Dolmio pasta sauce serving contains 1 of your 5 a day This bolognese pasta sauce is suitable for vegetarians Nutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Great Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 4

Pack size: 450G

Low Fat

Ingredients

Tomatoes (85%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (6.6%), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavouring, Herb

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

We call it spag bol over here Cooking Instructions: 1. Fry 400g of mince for 5-10 mins until sizzly and brown 2. Pop open the Dolmio, stir it in, let it simmer for another 5 mins 3. Pour all over your favourite type of pasta, we recommend 100g dry per person 4. Sprinkle cheese. Dish up the delish and share the love

Additives