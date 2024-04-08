We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Wicked Kitchen Cookie Dough Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 500ml

Wicked Kitchen Cookie Dough Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 500ml

£4.50

£0.90/100ml

Vegan

Vanilla iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips.
Sweet ice dream with cookie dough nuggets and chocolate chips - that's the way the cookie crumbles!
Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
100% Plant BasedMilk freeEgg freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Water, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pieces (10%) [Sugar Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglyceride of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Citric Acid, Vanilla Pod Powder], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Chocolate Chips (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavourings, Vanilla Pod Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Net Contents

500ml ℮

