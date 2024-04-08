Wicked Kitchen Non Dairy Chocolate & Red Berry Cones 4x120ml

Chocolate flavoured iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate in a wafer cone with chocolate flavoured coating and topped with red berry sauce and chocolate chips.

Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.

Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.

Sweet ice dream with red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a wafer cone 100% Plant Based Milk free Egg free Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs! Prepare for Veg Unleashed! Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 480ML

Ingredients

Water, Wafer [Wheat Flour (may contain Mustard), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Salt], Chocolate Flavoured Coating [Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Red Berry Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Water, Strawberry Purée, Raspberry Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Chips (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 120ml ℮