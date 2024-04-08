We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Wicked Kitchen Non Dairy Chocolate & Red Berry Cones 4x120ml

Wicked Kitchen Non Dairy Chocolate & Red Berry Cones 4x120ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£0.94/100ml

Vegan

Chocolate flavoured iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate in a wafer cone with chocolate flavoured coating and topped with red berry sauce and chocolate chips.
Hi, we're Derek & Chad.We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Sweet ice dream with red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a wafer cone100% Plant BasedMilk freeEgg freeGrabbing Veg by the Bulbs!Prepare for Veg Unleashed!Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 480ML

Ingredients

Water, Wafer [Wheat Flour (may contain Mustard), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Salt], Chocolate Flavoured Coating [Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Red Berry Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Water, Strawberry Purée, Raspberry Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Chips (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 120ml ℮

View all Vegan Ice Cream

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here