New
Tesco Finest Strawberries and Clotted Cream Danish 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Strawberries and Clotted Cream Danish 2 Pack

£2.00

£1.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pastry (81g)
Energy
1118kJ
267kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1381kJ / 330kcal

Danish pastry filled with a clotted cream custard, topped with a strawberry filling and meringue pieces.
Flaky Danish pastry filled with a rich clotted cream custard, topped with a sweet strawberry filling and crisp meringue pieces. Freshly baked in store, our summer Danish pastries are inspired by the classic pairing of strawberries and clotted cream. Made up of 24 layers of delicious flaky pastry, they are filled with a rich clotted cream custard, a sweet strawberry filling and topped with crisp meringue pieces. Finished with a dusting of sugar by our bakers.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Strawberry (21%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Meringue Pieces [Sugar, Shea Fat, Wheat Starch, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Icing Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Clotted Cream (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Stabilisers (Isomalt, Tara Gum, Sodium Alginate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene), Safflower Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Carrot Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Spent Vanilla Seeds, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

 

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

