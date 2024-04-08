Tesco Finest Strawberries and Clotted Cream Danish 2 Pack

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Flaky Danish pastry filled with a rich clotted cream custard, topped with a sweet strawberry filling and crisp meringue pieces. Freshly baked in store, our summer Danish pastries are inspired by the classic pairing of strawberries and clotted cream. Made up of 24 layers of delicious flaky pastry, they are filled with a rich clotted cream custard, a sweet strawberry filling and topped with crisp meringue pieces. Finished with a dusting of sugar by our bakers.

