Tesco Eat Your Greens Feta Salad 240g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 302kcal
-
- 1262kJ
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.5g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.1g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.14g
- 19%of the reference intake
low
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous [Giant Couscous (Wheat), Water, Rapeseed Oil], Wild Garlic Pesto Dressing (12%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wild Garlic, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Peas, Cucumber, Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Feta Cheese (Milk) (6%), Apple, Spinach, Apollo Lettuce, Cabbage, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Zest, Olive Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Mustard Flour, Parsley, Chives, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (240g)
|Energy
|526kJ / 126kcal
|1262kJ / 302kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|29.0g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.5g
|Protein
|4.3g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.48g
|1.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024