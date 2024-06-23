New
Tesco Eat Your Greens Feta Salad 240g

Tesco Eat Your Greens Feta Salad 240g

5(1)
£3.00

£1.25/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (240g)
Energy
302kcal
1262kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.5g

low

7%of the reference intake
Fat
15.1g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

low

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 126kcal

A mix of cooked grains and apple dressed in vinaigrette, cucumber, spinach, lettuce and cabbage, topped with feta cheese, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds with a pot of wild garlic pesto dressing.
Get the feel good factor this lunchtime with tangy feta cheese, wholesome mixed grains, fresh cucumber, crunchy apple, crisp salad leaves, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, herby garlic dressing, and a pea and chilli crush for a pop of sweet heat. Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients.PEA & CHILLI CRUSH LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous [Giant Couscous (Wheat), Water, Rapeseed Oil], Wild Garlic Pesto Dressing (12%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wild Garlic, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Peas, Cucumber, Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Feta Cheese (Milk) (6%), Apple, Spinach, Apollo Lettuce, Cabbage, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Zest, Olive Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Mustard Flour, Parsley, Chives, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

