Nuby Food Storage Pots 4m+ 4 Pack

For your child's safety and health WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Always remove lid before placing in microwave. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Before first use clean the product. Clean before each use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Staining may occur if the product is allowed to come into contact with oil-based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces). Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all packaging components out of reach of children. Do not heat in a microwave oven with lid sealed. Remove lid before placing in a microwave. Please read and retain these instructions for future. Complies with EN14372. Remove all packaging components before use.