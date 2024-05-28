Violife Original Grated 175g

Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.

Say goodbye to dairy cheese FOMO with our Violife Original Grated. No more compromises. No more missing out. Now you can freely say YES to creamy, melty, cheesy goodness without any regrets. 100% plant based, dairy-free Original Grated is the perfect addition over pasta or in your toasties, for that perfect ooey-gooey melt,.

Welcome to the wonderful and cheesy world of Violife! We are committed to making a wide selection of amazing tasting, 100% plant based cheese alternatives, and are proud to be the world's leading plant based cheese alternative brand. Our entire range is to be enjoyed as part of your favourite recipes and meals! If you’re in search of the dairy-free cheese pull of your dreams, search no longer. Cheesy flavour and just the right ooey-gooey texture. Go plant based, stay cheesy.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12 Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives 100% plant based Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians Kosher

Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Modified Starch, Starch, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: Beta-Carotene, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Net Contents

175g ℮

