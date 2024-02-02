Paxo Potato Rosti Cakes Mixed Veg 120g

Potato Rosti Cake Mix with Mixed Vegetables For more ways to use these rostis

A delicious blend of potato, vegetables, herbs and seasoning that create mouth watering Potato Rosti Cakes. Using all our recipe and blending experience, we have developed this product for you to create tasty Potato Rosti Cakes that are super versatile.

20 Minutes from Pack to Plate Low Fat Source of Fibre No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Dried Potato (38%), Breadcrumbs (Rice Flour, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Dried Vegetables (13%) (Carrot, Sweetcorn, Onion), Potato Starch, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Dried Herbs, Ground Black Pepper

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 4 rosti cakes

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Perfect Rosti Cakes 1 Empty sachet contents into a mixing bowl, add 260ml of boiling water and mix well. 2 Leave to stand for 5 minutes. 3 Shape into 4 evenly sized rosti cakes. Pan Frying 4 Heat a little vegetable oil in a non-stick frying pan (for extra crispiness add 10g butter if you fancy). 5 Cook rosti cakes over a low to medium heat for 12-15 minutes, turning throughout ensuring rosti cakes are browned, and the food is piping hot. Air Frying 4 After shaping, lightly brush either side of the rosti cakes with vegetable oil, place in pre-heated air fryer at 200°c for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway. Why not try... Mini rosti cakes with salsa dip

