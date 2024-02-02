We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Paxo Potato Rosti Cakes Mixed Veg 120g
image 1 of Paxo Potato Rosti Cakes Mixed Veg 120gimage 2 of Paxo Potato Rosti Cakes Mixed Veg 120g

Paxo Potato Rosti Cakes Mixed Veg 120g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£18.75/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 87g portion as prepared
Energy
480kJ
114kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g

Potato Rosti Cake Mix with Mixed VegetablesFor more ways to use these rostis
A delicious blend of potato, vegetables, herbs and seasoning that create mouth watering Potato Rosti Cakes.Using all our recipe and blending experience, we have developed this product for you to create tasty Potato Rosti Cakes that are super versatile.
Paxo trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
20 Minutes from Pack to PlateLow FatSource of FibreNo artificial colours or preservativesSuitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
Pack size: 120G
Low FatSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Dried Potato (38%), Breadcrumbs (Rice Flour, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Dried Vegetables (13%) (Carrot, Sweetcorn, Onion), Potato Starch, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Dried Herbs, Ground Black Pepper

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 4 rosti cakes

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Perfect Rosti Cakes1 Empty sachet contents into a mixing bowl, add 260ml of boiling water and mix well.2 Leave to stand for 5 minutes.3 Shape into 4 evenly sized rosti cakes.Pan Frying4 Heat a little vegetable oil in a non-stick frying pan (for extra crispiness add 10g butter if you fancy).5 Cook rosti cakes over a low to medium heat for 12-15 minutes, turning throughout ensuring rosti cakes are browned, and the food is piping hot.Air Frying4 After shaping, lightly brush either side of the rosti cakes with vegetable oil, place in pre-heated air fryer at 200°c for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway.Why not try...Mini rosti cakes with salsa dip

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Speciality Ingredients

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here