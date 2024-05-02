Tesco Finest Sunsoaked Tomato & Mozzarella Focaccia 305g

Flatbread topped with SunSoaked® tomatoes and finished with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, garlic and parsley.

Our 18 hour fermented dough is expertly crafted to create this light, yet decadent Focaccia bread. Our recipe has been generously studded with SunSoaked® tomatoes before being baked, and finished with a roasted garlic dressing and shavings of creamy mozzarella. The perfect accompaniment to an Italian feast. *Generously Studded With SunSoaked® Tomatoes And Finished With Creamy Mozzarella And A Roasted Garlic Dressing EXPERTLY CRAFTED 18 HRS FERMENTED HAND STRECHED

Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, SunSoaked® Tomatoes (8%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Salt, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Roast Garlic, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

305g e