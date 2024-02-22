THE FISH MARKET 2 BONELESS COD LOINS 300g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Remove all packaging. Season as required. Cooking times may vary depending on size and thickness of the portion.

Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 7. 30-35 minutes. 1. Pre-heat oven. 2. Lightly oil the cod fillet and wrap in foil to form a parcel. 3. Place on a baking tray near the middle of the oven. 4. Remove from foil, taking care as excess steam could burn.

