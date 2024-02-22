We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

THE FISH MARKET 2 SKINLESS & BONELESS TUNA STEAKS 280g

£4.95

£17.68/kg

MSC

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per steak
Energy
636kJ
150kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 107kcal

Skinless and boneless tuna (Thunnus albacares) steaks individually wrapped.
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-50587, This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
High in proteinLow in fatRestaurant quality
Pack size: 280G
High in proteinLow in fat

Ingredients

Tuna (Fish), Water (As a Protective Ice Glaze)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

280g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Defrost InstructionsRemove required amount from all packaging, place on a plate and cover with cling film.Our chef's TipsFor best results cook from defrosted.Pat dry thoroughly and leave at room temperature for 20 minutes before cooking.Season lightly with salt and pepper before cooking and use a neutral tasting oil for frying in, such as sunflower or rapeseed oil. Get the oil really hot before frying, it should be simmering but not quite starting to smoke and a heavy-based non-stick pan is preferable.Take care when placing the fish into the hot oil, laying it in gently away from yourself means the oil is less likely to splash back in your direction and don't be tempted to shuffle or try and move the steak around too much. You are trying to develop a nice, seared crust on the outside.After cooking, leave to rest for 2-3 minutes before serving to allow the steak to relax and become more succulent.

