Gordon's & Diet Tonic 6x250ml

Gordon's & Diet Tonic 6 x 250ml

The world's bestselling London Dry Gin from Gordon's, perfectly mixed with diet tonic and ready to drink in a 250ml can. Gordon's Gin & Diet Tonic Premix Can ensures that you can take the refreshing taste of a classic Gordon's and diet tonic with you. Only 83 calories per can. This multi-award-winning gin is made with masterful blend of handpicked wild juniper berries, coriander, angelica and liquorice. Enjoy the iconic juniper flavour that makes for a classic G&T. Best served chilled or in a glass with ice and lime. Perfect for picnics in the park or when out and about with friends, the Gordon's and diet tonic can ensures a perfectly balanced G&T every time. Only 83 calories per can.

Pack size: 1500ML

Alcohol Type

Wine

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.25l