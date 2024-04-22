We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gordon's & Diet Tonic 6x250ml

£10.00

£6.67/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Gordon's & Diet Tonic 6 x 250ml
The world's bestselling London Dry Gin from Gordon's, perfectly mixed with diet tonic and ready to drink in a 250ml can. Gordon's Gin & Diet Tonic Premix Can ensures that you can take the refreshing taste of a classic Gordon's and diet tonic with you. Only 83 calories per can. This multi-award-winning gin is made with masterful blend of handpicked wild juniper berries, coriander, angelica and liquorice. Enjoy the iconic juniper flavour that makes for a classic G&T. Best served chilled or in a glass with ice and lime. Perfect for picnics in the park or when out and about with friends, the Gordon's and diet tonic can ensures a perfectly balanced G&T every time. Only 83 calories per can.
ABOUT - The world’s bestselling London Dry Gin perfectly mixed with diet tonic and ready to drink in a 250ml can. Enjoy with friends at home, at BBQs, picnics, festivals or anywhere out and about.TASTING NOTES - Handpicked wild juniper berries, coriander, angelica and liquorice are blended together to produce the iconic taste of Gordon's Gin. Perfectly mixed with diet tonic water to create a classic G&T.HOW TO ENJOY - Perfectly mixed and ready to serve, for moments when you want the flavour without the calories. Enjoy with friends at home, for BBQs, picnics, festivals or anywhere out and about.AWARDS - The Gordon's gin range includes multi-award winning spirits that are famous the world over for their unique taste, based on a blend of botanicals and handpicked juniper berries.PERFECT FOR GIFTING - The perfect gift for those who love a gin and tonic but want to consume fewer calories. Perfect when you're out and about.
