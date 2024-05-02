Mockingbird Raw Shield Virgin Juice 750ml

Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Extracts, Chicory Fibre and Added Vitamins. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Find out more MOCKINGBIRDRAWPRESS.COM

Prebiotic† & 100% daily vitamins* Vitamins A, B, C, & D* *Every serve contains 100% of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C & vitamin D3. Prebiotic fibre† †Every serve contains 2.4g of your 12g per day chicory inulin, which promotes normal digestive function by increasing stool frequency. No added sugar‡ ‡Naturally occurring from fruit This juice is high in vitamin A & C. Vitamin A & C contribute to the normal function of the immune system.. From Branch to Bottle, We Do No Harm: Fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottle Cold - pressed raw for the perfect taste High-pressure treated to protect the good stuff Small batch blended and bottled

Separation is a sign of freshness Crafted with mandarin, lemon balm, carrot, ginger, turmeric & orange With Only 57 Kcal Per Serve Cold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition 1 of Your 5-a-Day High Pressure Processed (HPP)

Pack size: 750ML

Vitamin A & C contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

4 Pressed Apples, 2 Pressed Mandarins (19%), 1 1/2 Crushed Carrots (15%), 1/4 of Juicy Orange (5%), Squeeze of Lemon, Chicory Root Fibre† (2%), Dash of Ginger (1%), Dash of Turmeric (0.3%), Sprinkle of Lemon Balm (0.2%), Vitamin A, B1, B6, B12, C (Ascorbic Acid), D3, †Every serve contains 2.4g of your 12g per day Chicory Inulin, which promotes normal digestive function by increasing stool frequency

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage