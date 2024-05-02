We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Wasabi Spicy Korean Chicken & Fried Rice 400g

Wasabi Spicy Korean Chicken & Fried Rice 400g

£4.80

£12.00/kg

Cooked seasoned rice mixed with vegetables, served with fried chicken breast coated in sweet and spicy sauce with sweetener, red and yellow pepper and edamame beanDiscover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com
Mr Kim created this original recipe by taking the aromatic flavours of Japan, and marrying them with the classic, fiery flavours of South Korea, to create a bold and flavoursome dish.
Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
Authentic Korean: in a boxChilli rating - hot - 2Tender pieces of sweet and spicy chicken with miso and soy infused rice
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Seasoned Rice (Cooked White Long Grain Rice (43%) (Water, White Long Grain Rice), Carrot, White Onion, White Cabbage, Red Pepper, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Miso Paste (Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Red Pepper Paste (Water, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Soybean, Alcohol, Garlic, Onion, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Salt, White Pepper), Chilli Coated Fried Chicken (18%) (Fried Chicken (Chicken Breast, Brining Mix (Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E500), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup), Marinade Mix (Marinade (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Paprika, Salt, Raising Agent (E500(ii)), Mushroom Extract (Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract), Black Pepper Extract), Water, Rapeseed Oil), Coating (Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Raising Agents (E450(i), E500(ii)), Rapeseed Oil), Sweet and Spicy Sauce (Sweet Chilli Sauce with Sweeteners (Sugar, Water, Red Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (E260)), Water, Corn Syrup, Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, White Onion, Red Pepper Paste (Water, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Roasted Soybean Powder, Alcohol, Garlic, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Soybean, Onion, Fermented Soybean), Garlic, Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Crushed Pineapple, Pineapple Extract, Soybean Sauce (Water, Defatted Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Alcohol), Alcohol, Red Pepper Powder, Stabiliser (E415), Yeast Extract Powder, Colour (E160(c)), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Black Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulators (E260, E330, E331), Oleoresin Capsicum, Sweetener (E950), Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring), Carolina Reaper Chilli Powder), Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Edamame Bean (Soybean), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

Produced in a production kitchen that uses Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Fish, Crustacean, Barley Gluten and Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

We think this is the perfect portion for one

Net Contents

400g

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

