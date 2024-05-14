We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Quorn 7 Picnic Eggs 140g

Quorn 7 Picnic Eggs 140g

£1.95

£1.39/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 3 Picnic Eggs
Energy
626kJ
150kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ/250kcal

Meat free picnic eggs, made with mycoprotein, with a herb and savoury flavour, chopped free range egg filling and breadcrumb coating
Picnic Eggs**Average 7 picnic eggs per pack. Product is packed by weight, so number of picnic eggs is approximate.
Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
High in ProteinLow in Saturated FatSource of FibreVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 140G
High in ProteinLow in Saturated FatSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (40%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Free Range Whole Egg (11%), Water, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein), Rapeseed Oil, Mayonnaise (2%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, White Pepper, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate], Tapioca Starch, Dried Free Range Egg White, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg), Herbs (Sage, Thyme, Parsley), Onion, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Colours: Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Ginger), Herb Extracts (Sage, Thyme), Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Net Contents

140g ℮

