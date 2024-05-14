Quorn 7 Picnic Eggs 140g

Meat free picnic eggs, made with mycoprotein, with a herb and savoury flavour, chopped free range egg filling and breadcrumb coating

Picnic Eggs* *Average 7 picnic eggs per pack. Product is packed by weight, so number of picnic eggs is approximate.

Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.

High in Protein Low in Saturated Fat Source of Fibre Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 140G

High in Protein Low in Saturated Fat Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (40%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Free Range Whole Egg (11%), Water, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein), Rapeseed Oil, Mayonnaise (2%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, White Pepper, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate], Tapioca Starch, Dried Free Range Egg White, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg), Herbs (Sage, Thyme, Parsley), Onion, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Colours: Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Ginger), Herb Extracts (Sage, Thyme), Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Net Contents

140g ℮