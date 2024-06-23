Tesco Mexican-Style Chicken & Turtle Beans Sub

Tesco Mexican-Style Chicken & Turtle Beans Sub

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
396kcal
1672kJ
20%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 840kJ / 199kcal

Chicken breast, tomato and chilli sauce, red Cheddar cheese, spinach, mayonnaise, black turtle beans, peppers and sweetcorn in a maize topped white sub roll.
LOVE YOUR LUNCH HEAD TO MEXICO WITH OUR MAIZE TOPPED SUB FILLED WITH TENDER CHICKEN BREAST IN A MEXICAN STYLE SAUCE, CRISP SWEETCORN, MILD RED CHEDDAR, SPINACH AND BLACK TURTLE BEANS. DELICIOSOTENDER CHICKEN BREAST LOVE YOUR LUNCH

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (22%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Spinach, Maize Grits, Black Turtle Beans, Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Sugar, Sweetcorn, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Fibre, Potato Starch, Cane Molasses, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Palm Fat, Cayenne Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Brown Mustard Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

