Tesco Mexican-Style Chicken & Turtle Beans Sub

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (22%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) ( Milk ), Spinach, Maize Grits, Black Turtle Beans, Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Sugar, Sweetcorn, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Pasteurised Egg , Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Fibre, Potato Starch, Cane Molasses, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Palm Fat, Cayenne Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Brown Mustard Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Wheat Starch.

LOVE YOUR LUNCH HEAD TO MEXICO WITH OUR MAIZE TOPPED SUB FILLED WITH TENDER CHICKEN BREAST IN A MEXICAN STYLE SAUCE, CRISP SWEETCORN, MILD RED CHEDDAR, SPINACH AND BLACK TURTLE BEANS. DELICIOSO

