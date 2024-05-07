We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
English Cheesecake Company Billionaire Milk Chocolate Cheesecake 2x90g

English Cheesecake Company Billionaire Milk Chocolate Cheesecake 2x90g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£2.08/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 90g portion contains*
Energy
1591kJ
380kcal
18.9%of the reference intake
Fat
26.5g

high

37.8%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.2g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.4g

medium

21.5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

2 Billionaire Milk Chocolate Cheesecake Pots.
Have You Tried?English Cheesecake Company 6 Vanilla & Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake BitesFind us in the Frozen Aisle
Chocolate Crackable Topping...Smash it with a spoon!Cracking milk chocolate layer with shortbread pieces and a caramel cheesecake on our crunchy biscuit base" The Undisputed Kings of Cheesecake! "Creamy Cold-Set CheesecakeThick Cracking ChocolateCrunchy Biscuit BaseThink You Know Cheesecake? Think Again...Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (26%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (E500ii, E503ii), Salt], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum)], Milk Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Sugar, Caramel Sauce (3%) [Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Vegetable Rapeseed Oil (3%), Butterscotch Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat SG (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: E322), Butter (Milk) Water, Palm Oil SG, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Vegetable Oil SG, Salt, Emulsifier: E322 (Soya), Icing Sugar (Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent: E341), Natural Flavouring, Caramel Syrup [Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Shortbread Biscuit Pieces (2%) [Shortcake Biscuit (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sugar, Vegetable Fat SG (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (E500, E503ii), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat SG (Shea Kemel Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: E322)], Milk, Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK with British dairy

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

View all Cheesecake, Trifles & Jelly Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here