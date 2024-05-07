English Cheesecake Company Billionaire Milk Chocolate Cheesecake 2x90g

2 Billionaire Milk Chocolate Cheesecake Pots.

Have You Tried? English Cheesecake Company 6 Vanilla & Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Bites Find us in the Frozen Aisle

Chocolate Crackable Topping ...Smash it with a spoon! Cracking milk chocolate layer with shortbread pieces and a caramel cheesecake on our crunchy biscuit base " The Undisputed Kings of Cheesecake! " Creamy Cold-Set Cheesecake Thick Cracking Chocolate Crunchy Biscuit Base Think You Know Cheesecake? Think Again... Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (26%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (E500ii, E503ii), Salt], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum)], Milk Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Sugar, Caramel Sauce (3%) [Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Vegetable Rapeseed Oil (3%), Butterscotch Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat SG (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: E322), Butter (Milk) Water, Palm Oil SG, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Vegetable Oil SG, Salt, Emulsifier: E322 (Soya), Icing Sugar (Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent: E341), Natural Flavouring, Caramel Syrup [Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Shortbread Biscuit Pieces (2%) [Shortcake Biscuit (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sugar, Vegetable Fat SG (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (E500, E503ii), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat SG (Shea Kemel Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: E322)], Milk, Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK with British dairy

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮