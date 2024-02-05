Northern Monk Tropical World Tropical IPA 440ml

Beer We're putting faith in futures find out more about our community foundation FAITHINFUTURES.COM

Fruit rules supreme! Arrive in a world where passion fruit, mango and pineapple dominate, and juice flows like rivers. Craft brewed with northern pride and bursting with fruity, exotic flavours.

Pack size: 440ML

Water, Matted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Maltodextrin, Hops, Natural Flavours, Yeast

Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

Beer

440ml ℮

