We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Pinch Spiced Sweet Potato & Creamy Coconut Samosas​ 108g

Pinch Spiced Sweet Potato & Creamy Coconut Samosas​ 108g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£27.78/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pack
Energy
641kJ
153kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ

Pastry filled with sweet potato, coconut, carrot and spices
Indian street-style crisp and crunchy golden pastry parcels bursting with big-on-flavour sweet potatoes and veggies with aromatic spices and creamy coconut.
Pack size: 108G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sweet Potato (7%), Coconut, Carrot, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Salt, Maize Flour, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Seeds, Dextrose, Cinnamon, Cardamom Powder, Clove, Fennel, Dill, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

108g ℮

View all Starters & Sides

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here