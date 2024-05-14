Squeaky Bean Vegan Hoisin Duck Pancake Meal Kit 200g

Instructions: Chinese pancakes: Place pancakes on a microwaveable plate. Microwave at 800/900 watts for 20 seconds.

Instructions: Do not reheat once cooled.

Instructions: Vegan duck: Preheat 1tbsp of oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add your tasty pieces and shallow fry for approx 3-4 minutes, turning frequently.

Ensure product is piping hot before serving on warm pancakes with a drizzle of Hoisin sauce.