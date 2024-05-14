Squeaky Bean Vegan Hoisin Duck Pancake Meal Kit 200g

Vegan

Vegan Duck Style Pieces Made from Wheat and Pea Protein with Chinese Style Pancakes and Hoisin Sauce.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Just Add Veg!High ProteinLow Saturated FatSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 200G
High ProteinLow Saturated Fat

Ingredients

Duck Style Pieces (55%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein Pea Protein, Pea Starch, Flavourings, Chinese Five Spice (Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Clove), Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract), Pancakes (30%) (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt), Hoisin Sauce (15%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Plum Juice Concentrate, Rice Wine Vinegar, Mirin, Cornflour, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Salt, Yeast Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Chinese Five Spice, Plain Caramel, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

