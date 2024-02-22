Twix Caramel & Milk Chocolate Fingers Biscuit Twin Bars 9 x 40g

Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). 100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa* *100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE

Cloaked in delicious chocolate, every bite delivers the perfect, contrasting mix of gooey caramel and crunchy biscuit

A little bit of joy makes a big difference to your day. Twix Brings You Simple Joy, Twice!

A fun treat at any time of day

Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, other Cereals containing Gluten.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 18, Portion size: 20 g

Net Contents

9 x 40g ℮