We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330ml
image 1 of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330mlimage 2 of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330mlimage 3 of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330mlimage 4 of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330mlimage 5 of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330ml

Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.40

£0.26/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 serving (330ml)
Energy
11kJ
3kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3 kJ

Sparkling Spring Water Flavoured Drink with SweetenersTouch of Mango Passion Sparkling is a refreshing blend of British spring water, with a delicious tropical mango passion flavour and light bubbles for added refreshment, brought to you by the experts at Volvic.Sugar Free, with just 3 calories per 330ml serving, our 330ml cans of Touch of Mango Passion Sparkling are perfect for helping you stay hydrated* at home, at the office or on the go. Whether you’re hosting a BBQ with friends and family, looking for the ideal dinner accompaniment or popping a drink in your lunchbox, enjoy the delightful taste of our flavoured water with added fizz.If you’re looking for berry bliss, try our Strawberry flavour too. Or for a zesty companion, try our Lemon & Lime flavour. Also available in a 330ml single can for when you’re out and about, heading for lunch or on your daily commute.*Water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions.
Made with British Spring Water
Touch of Fruit Sparkling has been crafted by the experts at Volvic, who have carefully selected spring water and blended this with natural fruity flavours. Our sparkling range is made with British spring water, combining our delightful taste and pleasant bubbles – a refreshing taste sensation.As part of the B Corp movement, as an organisation, our mission statement embodies our dedication to making a positive impact on the world around us. Our Touch of Fruit Sparkling products are created at a site that uses renewable electricity, where zero waste is sent to landfill and communities are supported through redistributing surplus product via FareShare.
Made with British Spring Water
Pack size: 1320ML
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (95%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Mango and Passionfruit Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Number of uses

Each can contains one serving of 330ml

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Flavoured Water - Sparkling Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here