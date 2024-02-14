We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oatly Organic Oat Drink Barista Edition 1 Litre

£2.20

£2.20/litre

Vegan

Organic foamable oat drink.Climate footprint:0.38kg CO₂e per kg.Source: CarbonCloud.
An organically foamable, organically creamy, rich, and organic oat drink that is not milk, not a cream, and not really a creamer but a nice upgrade for your coffee, made from organic oats for professional organic baristas and people who like to play one at home.Less is more organic:To make this amazing organic oat beverage to pour in other (often hot) beverages, we started with our organic oat base, combined it with water, organic rapeseed oil, which includes that good unsaturated fat,* some sea salt, and finally, the potassium carbonate to help the Barista mix with your coffee as smooth as you’d expect. And that was it.Drink it, bake it, cook it :The Barista Organic oat drink’s rich taste is equally great for your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, and will work in your cooking and baking quite organically. No dairy, no soy, and no separating in your coffee.*Replacing saturated fat in your diet with unsaturated fat helps maintain normal blood cholesterol levels, in combination with a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
We would like to be crystal clear about one thing. We’re not a perfect company—not even close. However, our intentions are true. Which is why we ask that you judge us on our actions—the things we do to contribute to humanity and the planet—and not solely on all the pretty words crafted to make this website sound cool. Our goal is to always deliver products that have maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact. We promise that our drive to help people enhance their lives and contribute to the long-term future of the planet will always come before the reckless pursuit of profit. We strive to produce the most sustainable, responsible products on the market and are continually looking for ways to make our products even better.
Climate footprint: 0.38 kg CO₂e/kg. Source: CarbonCloud, 10/ 2023. oatly.com/footprintEU Organic - SE-EKO-01, EU/Non-EU agricultureFSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgTetra Pak®, Protects What's GoodThank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.comTetra Pak®, Tetra Brik®Aseptic
OrganicWow no cow!Totally vegan
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Oats* 10%, Rapeseed Oil*, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), *Organic Ingredient

Allergy Information

Free from Milk and Soya.

Net Contents

1l

Preparation and Usage

Shake me!

