Love Beets Coconut & Lime Diced Beetroot 120g

£1.25

£10.42/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Cooked Beetroot, diced & marinated in a Coconut & Lime flavour vinegar.For exciting and healthy recipes, check out lovebeets.co.uk
Lovebeets Salad toppers are not just the perfect, no mess way to add colour and a twist of flavour to your salads, but they are also extremely delicious on a jacket potato, in wraps or with a BBQ. No mess! Just incredible.
Salad ToppersReady to EatReady for AnythngStay true to your rootsNo Fuss Just Deliciously Infused Beets!Suitable for vegetarians/vegans
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Beetroot (99%), White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Coconut, Lime Concentrate

Produce of

Love beets is packed in the UK

Net Contents

120g ℮

