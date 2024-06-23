Tesco Back at the Ranch Chicken Salad 260g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 409kcal
-
- 1707kJ
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 23.6g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.35g
- 23%of the reference intake
low
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Southern Fried Shredded Chicken (15%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Soya Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Paprika, Nutmeg, Sugar, Paprika Extract, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Nutmeg Extract], Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Sweetcorn, Crispy Onion (5%) [Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Pepper, Tomato, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Water, Onion, Buttermilk, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Chives, Coriander, Salt, Garlic Purée, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Parsley.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (260g)
|Energy
|656kJ / 157kcal
|1707kJ / 409kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|23.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|36.1g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.2g
|11.0g
|Salt
|0.52g
|1.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
