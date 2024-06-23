New
Tesco Back at the Ranch Chicken Salad 260g

Tesco Back at the Ranch Chicken Salad 260g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (260g)
Energy
409kcal
1707kJ
20%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Fat
23.6g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

low

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 656kJ / 157kcal

Potato, red Cheddar cheese and chives in a buttermilk ranch dressing, with a sweetcorn salsa, chicken breast in a southern fried breadcrumb coating and lettuce with a sachet of crispy onions.
Make some noise for our crumbed chicken breast, corn salsa mix, crunchy salad leaves, crispy onion sprinkles and cheesy ranch potatoes. Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients.CRISPY ONION SPRINKLES LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Southern Fried Shredded Chicken (15%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Soya Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Paprika, Nutmeg, Sugar, Paprika Extract, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Nutmeg Extract], Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Sweetcorn, Crispy Onion (5%) [Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Pepper, Tomato, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Water, Onion, Buttermilk, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Chives, Coriander, Salt, Garlic Purée, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Parsley.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

260g e

