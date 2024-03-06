Tesco Finest Mac & Four Cheese 400g

Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with breadcrumbs, mature Cheddar cheese and parsley.

Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create our Mac and Four Cheese. A rich and creamy Mascarpone, Pecorino and Vintage Cheddar cheese sauce with chifferi pasta and finished with Mozzarella, crisp ciabatta crumb and a sprinkle of fresh parsley. Rich and creamy Mascarpone, Pecorino and Vintage Cheddar cheese sauce with Chifferi pasta, finished with Mozzarella, crisp ciabatta crumb and a sprinkle of fresh parsley

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Water, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Ciabatta Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sea Salt], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Butter (Milk), Parsley, Salt, Mustard Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Whey (Milk). Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e