New
Tesco Finest Mac & Four Cheese 400g

£4.25

£10.62/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
765kcal
3203kJ
38%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Fat
35.2g

high

50%of the reference intake
Saturates
19.8g

high

99%of the reference intake
Salt
2.36g

high

39%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 801kJ / 191kcal

Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with breadcrumbs, mature Cheddar cheese and parsley.
Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create our Mac and Four Cheese. A rich and creamy Mascarpone, Pecorino and Vintage Cheddar cheese sauce with chifferi pasta and finished with Mozzarella, crisp ciabatta crumb and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.Rich and creamy Mascarpone, Pecorino and Vintage Cheddar cheese sauce with Chifferi pasta, finished with Mozzarella, crisp ciabatta crumb and a sprinkle of fresh parsley
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Water, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Ciabatta Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sea Salt], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Butter (Milk), Parsley, Salt, Mustard Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Whey (Milk).

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

