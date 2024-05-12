We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Greek Feta Salad 234g

Tesco Finest Greek Feta Salad 234g

£4.00

£1.71/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
443kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

high

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 185kcal

Feta full fat soft cheese with marinated slow roasted tomatoes, pitted green Halkidiki olives, pink pickled onions and Kalamata olives in a herb dressing.
Summer Edition Crumbly Greek feta on a bed of Kalamata and green pitted olives, slow roasted tomatoes and pickled onion
Pack size: 234G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (37%), Tomato, Green Halkidiki Olives, Pink Pickled Onions [Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Kalamata Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Oregano, Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

234g

