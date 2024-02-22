Ella's Kitchen Organic Melty Sticks Strawberry & Apple 7m+ 16g

EK MELTY STICKS STRAWBERRY & APL 7 MONTHS+ 16G Play + learn: When your little one has got to grips with picking up food, the next challenge for them is to get it into their mouth! These sticks will help them perfect this skill, why not encourage them with some fun sounds as they play and learn? "Neeeoww! There goes the melty stick plane!" Good stuff we do we're a B Corp! This little B means we're working every day to be a better business, so your little one can grow up in a healthy, happy world. Find out more at ellaskitchen.co.uk

Hello I'm organic strawberry + apple maize sticks. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and leamin with less mess. Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty

EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/Non-EU Agriculture

I'm resealable Finger food Crispy + melty I'm organic No added sugar or salt No concentrates No additives or colourings Just yummy organic snacks for babies I contain only naturally occurring sugars

Pack size: 16G

No added sugar or salt

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 74%, Organic Sunflower Oil 18%, Organic Dried Bananas 7%, Organic Dried Apples 4%, Organic Dried Strawberries 8%, Organic Dried Leeks <0.5%, Thiamin Vitamin BD* <0.1%, Other stuff 0%, *I have no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk.

Net Contents

16g ℮

Additives

Free From Additives Free From Colours

Lower age limit

7 Months