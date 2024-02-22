We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Ella's Kitchen Organic Melty Sticks Strawberry & Apple 7m+ 16g

Ella's Kitchen Organic Melty Sticks Strawberry & Apple 7m+ 16g

£1.20

£75.00/kg

EK MELTY STICKS STRAWBERRY & APL 7 MONTHS+ 16G Play + learn:When your little one has got to grips with picking up food, the next challenge for them is to get it into their mouth! These sticks will help them perfect this skill, why not encourage them with some fun sounds as they play and learn?"Neeeoww! There goes the melty stick plane!"Good stuff we do we're a B Corp!This little B means we're working every day to be a better business, so your little one can grow up in a healthy, happy world.Find out more at ellaskitchen.co.uk
Hello I'm organic strawberry + apple maize sticks. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and leamin with less mess.Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty
EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
I'm resealableFinger foodCrispy + meltyI'm organicNo added sugar or saltNo concentratesNo additives or colouringsJust yummy organic snacks for babiesI contain only naturally occurring sugars
Pack size: 16G
No added sugar or salt

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 74%, Organic Sunflower Oil 18%, Organic Dried Bananas 7%, Organic Dried Apples 4%, Organic Dried Strawberries 8%, Organic Dried Leeks <0.5%, Thiamin Vitamin BD* <0.1%, Other stuff 0%, *I have no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk.

Net Contents

16g ℮

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Colours

Lower age limit

7 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

