Nature Valley Salted Caramel Nut Protein Cereal Bars 4 x 25g

Chewy protein bar with peanuts and almonds dipped in a salted caramel flavoured coating Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

The power of peanuts! Pocket Nature Valley™ protein snacksize salted Caramel Nut. Notably-nutty, high in protein, and have that caramel satisfaction when flavour-cravings strike. Each pocket-sized piece is gluten-free and individually wrapped. Now grab, rip, munch, enjoy! Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones. Nature Valley™ protein snacksize is high in protein.

We believe in the power of nature. It can inspire the get-up-and-go in each of us, and means we're able to make stuff that tastes really good too. So whether it's busy mornings or just needing a little pick-me-up, let the great taste of our ingredients like roasted peanuts give you everything to take it on the Nature Valley™ way.

High in Protein No Colours No Preservatives High in fibre Gluten Free Suitable For Vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (44.5%), Isolated Soy Protein, Oligofructose, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whey Solids (Milk), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Starch, Caramel Powder (0.84%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Salt, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Roasted Almonds (0.24%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

