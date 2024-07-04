New
Nature Valley Salted Caramel Nut Protein Cereal Bars 4 x 25g

£2.50

£2.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x portion (25g)
Energy
517kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

-

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

-

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ

Chewy protein bar with peanuts and almonds dipped in a salted caramel flavoured coatingEnjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
The power of peanuts! Pocket Nature Valley™ protein snacksize salted Caramel Nut.Notably-nutty, high in protein, and have that caramel satisfaction when flavour-cravings strike. Each pocket-sized piece is gluten-free and individually wrapped. Now grab, rip, munch, enjoy!Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones. Nature Valley™ protein snacksize is high in protein.
We believe in the power of nature. It can inspire the get-up-and-go in each of us, and means we're able to make stuff that tastes really good too. So whether it's busy mornings or just needing a little pick-me-up, let the great taste of our ingredients like roasted peanuts give you everything to take it on the Nature Valley™ way.
High in ProteinNo ColoursNo PreservativesHigh in fibreGluten FreeSuitable For Vegetarians
Pack size: 100G
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones
High in ProteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (44.5%), Isolated Soy Protein, Oligofructose, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whey Solids (Milk), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Starch, Caramel Powder (0.84%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Salt, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Roasted Almonds (0.24%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Preservatives

