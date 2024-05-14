We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn 14 Cocktail Sausages 140g

Quorn 14 Cocktail Sausages 140g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 4 Sausages
Energy
295kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

-

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ/183kcal

Meat free savoury mini sausages, made with mycoprotein.
Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (29%), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Rusk [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt], Casing (Calcium Alginate, Flavouring), Seasoning [Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Spice Extracts (Coriander, Pepper, Nutmeg), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid], Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Natural Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Net Contents

140g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

