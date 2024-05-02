We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette 235ml

Tesco Finest Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette 235ml

£2.00

£0.85/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tablespoon (15ml)
Energy
37kcal
154kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 246kcal

Vinaigrette dressing made with balsamic vinegar and pomegranate juice from concentrate.
with a sweet hint of pomegranate
Pack size: 235ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (9%) [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cumin, Coriander, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Number of uses

15 Servings

Net Contents

235ml e

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

