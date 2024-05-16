We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blue Dragon Reduced Sugar Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 295g

Blue Dragon Reduced Sugar Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 295g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Reduced Sugar Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce with Sugars and Sweetener.
35% Less sugar**Typically contains 35% less sugar than the original variant.
For more more 50 years our farming partners in Thailand have been using handpicked chillies to make sweet chilli sauce giving delicious authentic flavour to every squeeze, dip & dunk
Chilli ratings - Medium - 2Squeeze me on... Goujons, Wraps, Chicken, HalloumiNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 295G
Reduced sugar

Ingredients

Water, Red Chillies (20%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Ground Garlic (6%), Pickled Garlic (5%) [Garlic, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid])], Modified Tapioca Starch, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Sweetener (Sucralose) Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported garlic

Net Contents

295g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesContains Sweeteners

