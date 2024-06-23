Tesco Hot Stuff! Chicken Vindaloo Sub Roll

Tesco Hot Stuff! Chicken Vindaloo Sub Roll

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1553kJ
368kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.16g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 822kJ / 195kcal

Chicken breast, a spiced tomato and red chilli sauce, red onion, spinach and mango chutney in a maize topped white sub roll.
Tuck into one of the nation’s favourite curries in our soft sub roll. Tender chicken breast in a spicy and punchy vindaloo sauce. Finished with a sweet mango chutney. It’s bangin’ LIMITED EDITION GET IT WHILE YOU CANSWEET MANGO CHUTNEY

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Red Onion, Spinach, Maize Grits, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Spices, Mango, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast, Apple, Apricot, Wheat Fibre, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Onion Powder, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Coriander, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, milk and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

