Heinz Cathedral City Cheesy Baked Beans 390G

Heinz Cathedral City Cheesy Baked Beans 390G

5(2)
£1.80

£4.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 can 195g
Energy
896kJ
213kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ

Heinz Baked Beans with Cathedral City Cheddar Cheese
Beanz Meanz CheeseThe sensational Beanz you grew up with, paired with bold flavours you'll want a bite of.What's rich, mature and puts a smile on your face?These Beanz with Cathedral City cheddar. Say cheese!
The Cathedral City trademark is used by H.J. Heinz Foods UK Limited under licence from Dairy Crest Limited.
Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

Beans (51%), Tomatoes (24%), Cheese (8%, Milk), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Cornflour, Flavouring (Milk), Spice Extract, Spice

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Net Contents

390g ℮

