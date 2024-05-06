We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
FLiNG Thai Inspired Salad Kit 275g

FLiNG Thai Inspired Salad Kit 275g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (137.5g) contains
Energy
626kJ
150kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

A mix of pink cabbage, carrot, spinach, apollo lettuce, spring onion and radish with sachets of a citrus mayonnaise, a sriracha dressing and rice crackers.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Fling is a registered trademark for NWF Limited.
1 of Your Five a DayUnder 170 Calories Per ServingTogether Just the Way You Like It!Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Pink Cabbage, Carrot, Citrus Mayonnaise Dressing (12%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Yuzu Juice, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Soya Beans, Malt Extract (Barley), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine)), Lime Leaves, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Dextrose), Spinach, Sriracha Dressing (9%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Tomatoes, Red Chilli Puree, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Salt, Yeast Extract (Barley), Chilli Flakes, Colours: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Black Pepper), Apollo Lettuce, Rice Crackers (7%) (Rice, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract; Liquorice Powder, Capsicum Extract, Yeast Extract), Radish, Spring Onion

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionFor a quick and tasty meal for 2, pan fry some mini chicken fillets, king prawns or tofu and scatter over our Thai Inspired Salad Kit.

View all Lettuce & Salad bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here