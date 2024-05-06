FLiNG Thai Inspired Salad Kit 275g

A mix of pink cabbage, carrot, spinach, apollo lettuce, spring onion and radish with sachets of a citrus mayonnaise, a sriracha dressing and rice crackers.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Fling is a registered trademark for NWF Limited.

1 of Your Five a Day Under 170 Calories Per Serving Together Just the Way You Like It! Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Pink Cabbage, Carrot, Citrus Mayonnaise Dressing (12%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Yuzu Juice, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Soya Beans, Malt Extract (Barley), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine)), Lime Leaves, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Dextrose), Spinach, Sriracha Dressing (9%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Tomatoes, Red Chilli Puree, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Salt, Yeast Extract (Barley), Chilli Flakes, Colours: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Black Pepper), Apollo Lettuce, Rice Crackers (7%) (Rice, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract; Liquorice Powder, Capsicum Extract, Yeast Extract), Radish, Spring Onion

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

