Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Caramel & Chocolate Cereal Bars 8 x 36g

Caramel Chocolate Flavour, Rice Cereal Bar with Milk Chocolate Chunks.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Curious Caramel & Chocolate snack bars are Rice Krispies cereal combined with a caramel flavoured coating, milk chocolate chunks & drizzle that packs yummy tastes and textures in every bite.

- A uniquely crispy, chewy, gooey snacking experience. - Try the full tasty range of Rice Krispies Squares flavours: Chewy-Tastic Marshmallow, Delightfully Chocolatey, Curious Caramel & Chocolate, Chocolatey Orange Flavour, Cookies and Cream Flavour, Mint Choc Shake Flavour - Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Curious Caramel & Chocolate snack bars contain 8 bars per pack. - Suitable for Vegetarians.

Pack size: 288G

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (25%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Vitamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Chocolate Flavour Coating (17%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oil {Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed} in varying proportions, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (E320)

Allergy Information

May contains Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

8 x 36g ℮