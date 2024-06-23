New
Tesco Finest New York Deli Style Italian Meats & Mozzarella Bagel

Tesco Finest New York Deli Style Italian Meats & Mozzarella Bagel

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.25

£4.25/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2003kJ
478kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
22.9g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.18g

high

36%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1017kJ / 243kcal

Mortadella sausage, tomato, Milano salami, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and seasoned mayonnaise with lettuce, spinach and rocket in a bagel.
A soft and chewy bagel filled with deli inspired Italian meats of sliced mortadella and salami with mozzarella and tomatoes layered with a crisp lettuce, rocket and spinach mix finished with a black pepper mayonnaise.LIMITED EDITION NEW YORK DELI STYLE With spinach, rocket & black pepper mayonnaise.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mortadella Sausage (12%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Mace, Dried Garlic, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato, Milano Salami (10%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Spinach, Sugar, Maize Grits, Yeast, Rocket, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Barley Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Brown Mustard Seeds, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here