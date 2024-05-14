Quorn Mini Fillets Fajita 138g

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Instructions: We've made these mini fillets ready to eat but if you would like to heat to eat, remove the sleeve, pierce tray multiple times and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds at 800w. All microwaves vary, this is a guide only.

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.

Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.

Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Quorn mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Quorn mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.

