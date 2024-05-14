We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Mini Fillets Fajita 138g

Quorn Mini Fillets Fajita 138g

£3.00

£2.17/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pack
Energy
265kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ/91kcal

Meat free savoury flavour mini fillets, made with mycoprotein, in a fajita marinadeSustainable NutritionQuorn products are a source of protein because they contain Quorn mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Quorn mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
Pack size: 138G

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (82%), Fajita Marinade (11%) [Water, Dextrose, Spices (Cumin, Cayenne, Black Pepper, Coriander), Red Pepper Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Red Bell Pepper, Herbs (Oregano, Parsley), Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Lime Oil], Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

138g ℮

