Misfits Plant-Based Peanut Butter Fudge Protein Bar 50g

Misfits Plant-Based Peanut Butter Fudge Protein Bar 50g

Vegan

Peanut Butter Fudge Flavour Protein Bar with Sweeteners.Use as part of a varied and balanced diet.New & softer**New softer recipe vs previous Misfits bars, for more information see www.misfits.health
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Vegan Proteins (Pea Protein, Soya Protein, Fava Bean Protein), Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sweetener (22%): [Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Butter, Dietary Fibre: Oligofructose, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Natural Flavourings], Sweetener: Maltitol, Dietary Fibre: Oligofructose, Roasted Peanut Pieces (4%), Sunflower Oil, Water, Soya Crispies (Soya Protein, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Soluble Maize Fiber, Natural Peanut Flavouring, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

50g ℮

