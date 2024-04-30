image 1 of Optrex Soothing Itchy Eye Relief Drops 10ml
Optrex Soothing Itchy Eye Relief Drops 10ml

OPTREX STHNG EYE DROPS FOR ITCHY EYES 10ML
Provides a cooling and soothing relief for irritation & itchiness caused by factors such as pollen, pollution, dust and irritations associated with allergies.
Experts in EyecareCools & relievesContact lens friendly
Distilled Witch Hazel BPC 13%v/v, Polyhexanide 0.0001% w/v, Disodium Edetate, Glycerol, Boric Acid, Borax

10ml ℮

Directions for Use:1 Wash your hands thoroughly before use.2 To open, twist cap anti-clockwise.3 Two drops per eye as often as needed.4 Replace cap after use.

