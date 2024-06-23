New
Tesco Finest Firecracker Chicken Wrap

Tesco Finest Firecracker Chicken Wrap

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
438kcal
1840kJ
22%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

low

8%of the reference intake
Fat
14.7g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
1.78g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 840kJ / 200kcal

Lime, chilli and coriander chicken, a mix of spicy chilli and soy sauce and garlic aioli, vegetable slaw, a mix of spring onion and coriander, red peppers and spinach in a chilli tortilla wrap.
Finest ingredients Hand wrapped with care A soft chilli tortilla filled with tender British chicken breast, marinated in lime, chilli and coriander, layered with a crunchy spring onion and pickled slaw, sweet red pepper, spinach, and a zingy firecracker style aioli made with gochujang paste.JAPANESE STYLE GOCHUJANG AIOLI Crunchy spring onions and pickled slaw

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (17%), Red Pepper, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, White Cabbage, Palm Oil, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Coriander, Carrot, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Cream (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Cabbage, Red Onion, Lime Zest, Honey, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Soya Bean, Roasted Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Fructose, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Spices, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Onion Juice Concentrate, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Flavourings, Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Mustard Seeds, Chilli Extract, Capsicum Extract, Oregano.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

