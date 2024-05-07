Nakd Fruit & Fibre Strawberry & Raspberry Bars 3 x 44g

Dried Fruit and Peanut Bars with Oats, Seeds and Natural Flavouring

It's Nice to Meet You!

Here at näkd. we are passionate about doing things differently and our Strawberry & Raspberry Fruit & Fibre bars are no exception: each bar counts as 1 of your 5 a day and is packed with 6g Fibre.

Always made with 100% natural ingredients, vegan, gluten free and with no added sugar, what a delicious way to start your day!

Don't be shy, give us a try!