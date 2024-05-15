Flopro Garden Multi Spray Set

Flopro Garden Multi Spray Set

5(1)
Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/each

FLOPRO GARDEN MULTI SPRAY SET
7x Spray PatternsJetMistFanFillConeRoseSoftHose Connector - Water Stop ConnectorSteel spring for quick & smooth connection to tap, reel or cartPlug stops water flow when disconnectedAbs plastic, as used in car bumpers, for impact absorption & strength20% Longer vs standard in market for firmer grip
Fits All BrandsComplete Super Grip Hose Connector Set100% Guaranteed to Fit any UK Outdoor Tap

Preparation and Usage

Tip: Remove spout or bib, if present, before attaching outdoor tap connector

View all Garden Tools

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here