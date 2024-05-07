We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Stonebaked Spicy Beef Pizza 297g

Tesco Stonebaked Spicy Beef Pizza 297g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pizza
Energy
1356kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 230kcal

A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, peppers, spiced beef and red onion.
STONEBAKED Topped with mozzarella cheese, spicy beef, red onion and peppers
Pack size: 297G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pepper, Spiced Beef (6%) [Beef, Wheat Flour, Beef Fat, Water, Black Pepper, Salt, Flavouring, Dried Glucose Syrup], Tomato, Red Onion, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Basil, Yeast, Onion Powder, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish Beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

297g e

View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here