Charlie Bigham's Chicken Korma 461g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes Visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago i started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Pack size: 461G

Ingredients

Chicken (34%), Onions, Coconut, Yoghurt (Milk), Flaked Almonds, Water, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Turmeric, Ground Cardamom, Ground White Pepper, Ground Fenugreek, Mustard Powder, Cumin Seeds, Ground Ginger, Ground Cinnamon, Chilli Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Dill, Ground Mace, Ground Cloves, Ground Bay Leaves, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

461g ℮