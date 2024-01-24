818 Tequila Blanco 70cl

28 UK Units Per Bottle 1 UK Unit Per 25 ml Glass Please Enjoy Responsibly The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk

28 UK Units Per Bottle 1 UK Unit Per 25 ml Glass Please Enjoy Responsibly The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk

We work closely with local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico to bring you the smoothest and best tasting tequila possible. Only the highest quality ingredients are used in its creation. We've had so many magical nights drinking 818, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

818 the Magic of Handcrafted We work closely with local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico to bring you the smoothest and best tasting tequila possible. Only the highest quality ingredients are used in its creation. We've had so many magical nights drinking 818, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do. -The 818 Team

Handpicked from farms in the lowlands and highlands of Jalisco. Distilled twice, gluten free.

Handpicked from farms in the lowlands and highlands of Jalisco. Distilled twice, gluten free.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024