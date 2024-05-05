We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Roasting Vegetables With Halloumi And Pesto

Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Roasting Vegetables With Halloumi And Pesto

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.20

£9.41/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (170g)
Energy
633kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 372kJ / 90kcal

Courgette, cherry tomatoes and red onion with halloumi cheese made with cow's, sheep's and goat's milk and a sachet of pesto dressing.
Courgette, cherry tomatoes, red onions and Cypriot Halloumi with basil pesto dressing.
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Courgette, Tomato, Red Onion, Halloumi Cheese (8%) [Halloumi Cheese (Milk), Mint], Pesto Dressing [Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Wild Garlic, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

340g e

View all Sauces, Sides & Condiments

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here