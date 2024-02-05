We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

SERVED Premium Cocktail Mojito 250ml

4.7(14)
£2.75

£11.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

SERVED Mojito 250ml
Bar quality Mojito made with a double measure of premium white rum, wonky limes and garden mint for a crisp, fresh flavour, and a touch of natural sweetness.8% ABV. Double Measure of Premium White Rum. No Added Sugar and 100% Natural. Ready to Drink.
Owned by singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding, SERVED creates award-winning drinks made for modern lifestyles without compromising flavour - for those who want to live life to the full, never miss a moment, and tread lightly on our planet.
Double Measure of Premium White rumReady to DrinkWe use wonky fruit to reduce food waste100% NaturalNothing artificialNo Added SugarEntirely from plants & 100% veganPremium Cocktail
Pack size: 250ML
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Served Pure™ White Rum, Apple Juice and Lime Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect serve: Pour over ice. Garnish with fresh mint.

