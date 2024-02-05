SERVED Premium Cocktail Mojito 250ml

SERVED Mojito 250ml

Bar quality Mojito made with a double measure of premium white rum, wonky limes and garden mint for a crisp, fresh flavour, and a touch of natural sweetness. 8% ABV. Double Measure of Premium White Rum. No Added Sugar and 100% Natural. Ready to Drink.

Owned by singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding, SERVED creates award-winning drinks made for modern lifestyles without compromising flavour - for those who want to live life to the full, never miss a moment, and tread lightly on our planet.

Double Measure of Premium White rum Ready to Drink We use wonky fruit to reduce food waste 100% Natural Nothing artificial No Added Sugar Entirely from plants & 100% vegan Premium Cocktail

Pack size: 250ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Served Pure™ White Rum, Apple Juice and Lime Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage