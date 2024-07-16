LU Le Petit Cookie with Chocolate Chips 184g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 1 Portion
Energy
484kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104 kJ

Cookies with chocolate chunks.Discover more on harmony.infoBe Treatwise.netGet to know your treats
Sustainable Wheat for Great Biscuits1 Carefully selected wheat2 Close to our bakeries3 With more sustainable farming practices4 In partnership with farmers
The LU bakery was created in 1846 in Nantes, France from the union of two bakers. To this day, we still bake tasty and high quality products based on traditional recipes using quality ingredients.Think these are delicious?We're sure you'll love the rest of our range too!
Charter HarmonySustainable wheatNo preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 184G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 34 %, Chocolate 33% [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea in varying proportions), Glucose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Nuts.

Net Contents

184g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

