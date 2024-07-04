Fibre One 90 Calorie Crispy Chocolate Brownies Snack Bars 4 x 24g

High in fibre brownie with coated white crispy pieces (4.5%) and chocolate flavour drizzle (7%).

50% Less sugar ** 50% Less sugar ** Have what you Crave! Treat yourself to the indulgence of fibre one soft-baked crispy choc brownies, with a chocolate flavour drizzle and delicious coated crispy puffs inside. They taste so great it's hard to believe each bar is a 90-calorie treat. When sweet cravings strike, you're always just a bite away from a guilt-free slice of heaven. 50% less sugar** - 100% oh-my-gosh that's delicious. **Fibre one 90 calorie crispy choc brownies contains 50% less sugar than average UK cake bars/slices, small cakes and sweet muffins of a similar flavour, July 2023.

Indulge your cravings with other delicious flavours! Fibre One 90 Calorie 4 Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares

© General Mills

90 Calorie Wow great taste High in fibre Individually wrapped Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 96G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Sunflower, Palm, Shea), Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Water, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Glazing Agents (Maltitol, Gum Arabic), Isolated Soy Protein, Cocoa Butter, Flavourings, Egg White Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthani Gum), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 24g ℮

